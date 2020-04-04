EARL WELDER GARLEY VICTORIA - Earl Welder Garley went to be with the Lord April 1, 2020 at the age of 101. He was born February 5, 1919 in Edna, Texas to the late Edward and Mary Garley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Roosevelt Garley, Robert Garley and Willie Edwards and sister Eddie Hill. He is survived by his children Mary (Freddie) Jones, Ruth Johnson and Linda Williams; sister Bobbie Ramey and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

