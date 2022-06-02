Earl Glen “Tiny”
Henning
GOLIAD — The exciting moments of pregnancy has turned into sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of our baby boy, Earl Glen Henning who was born into the arms of an angel on May 18th 2022 at DeTar North Hospital. Born at 20 weeks, weighing in at 13.5oz and 10.5 inches long. Although “Tiny” never spent any time with us on earth, he was very loved by many. He was born perfect.
He is preceded in death by: his maternal grandfather Michaele Erin Glen Smith (OPA), maternal great grandparents Glen and Dorothy Smith, paternal great grandparents Jerry McNorton and Charlotte Ann Welch, great uncle Johnny Wade Henning and his cousin Lisa Marie Burns Meyer.
He leaves behind his loving family who will always love and remember him: parents Earl and Regina Henning, big sisters Graclynn and Lynndie Henning, maternal grandmother Mary Linda Smith, paternal grandparents Earl D. Henning and Sandra Kay McNorton, maternal great- grandparents Jesus and Frances Rodriguez, paternal great-grandparents Freddie and Lena Henning, aunts and uncles: Cassandra (Chris) Rickman, Mica Smith, Chelsey (Cody) Parma, Jerry McNorton, Brandie (Corey) Sanders, and Raymond A’Hearn, 1st cousins: Clint, Creed and Curt Rickman, Sierra and Kaylynn Sanders, Hunner and Zaynee Parma and Reegan Gaona plus numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins
Earl and Regina would like to personally thank our nurses and Doctor Wilson for all of their love, compassion and support during this very tough time. We will be forever grateful.
Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday June 4th at 9 am with graveside service and burial following at the Glendale Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared on line at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
