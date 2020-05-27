McCord, Earl

EARL BENEDICT MCCORD PORT O'CONNOR - Earl McCord, 66, passed away surrounded by his family. A visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A private memorial service for family, due to the Covid, will follow. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

