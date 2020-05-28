EARL BENEDICT MCCORD PORT O'CONNOR - Earl Benedict McCord, 66, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born February 28, 1954 in Norfolk, VA to Doris Garvel McCord and the late William Benedict McCord. He graduated in 1972 from Industrial High School, attended Victoria College, where he met his wife Nancy, and graduated with an electronics certification in 1975 from DeVry in Dallas. Earl spent 40 years working in the oil field where he met many close friends. This ultimate jack of all trades' talents included carpentry, jewelry making, and welding to name a few. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching YouTube. His cherished moments were spent with family and "girlfriend" Dicey. He was a devoted husband, father, son and friend. Earl held true to his beliefs and views and didn't shy away from sharing them. Earl was a lifelong Catholic and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Victoria and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Port O'Connor. Earl is survived by his wife of 45 years and 11 months, Nancy McCord; children, Angela McGarity (Todd) of Godley, TX, Sean McCord of Port O'Connor; mother, Doris McCord of Inez; sisters, Linda Simmons (Jim) of Victoria, Diane McCord of Leander, TX; brothers, Allan McCord of Temple, TX, Rex McCord (Eileen) of El Toro, TX, Dwayne McCord (Dawn) of LaSalle, TX and his grandchildren, Lana and Leyton McGarity. A visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A private memorial service for family, due to the Covid, will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
