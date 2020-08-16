Earlan Lloyd Jacob, 84, of Victoria passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born October 23, 1935 in Cuero, TX to the Elder E. and Malinda E. Jacob.
Earlan was a conductor for Southern Pacific Railway retiring after 35 years, he graduated from Patti Welder High School, Class of "54, and from the Colorado School of Trade as a Ballistics and Master Gunsmith. He was the owner/operator of Professional Gunshop Shop, served with the National Guard Reserves as well as the Coast Guard Auxillary.
Hunting, fishing, sailing, working on the family cattle ranching homestead in Goliad, bird watching, gardening and being an active member of the Independent Cattleman's Association was just some of the hobby's that Earlan enjoyed.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years Mary Cornelius "Connie" Jacob; son, Eugene (Tammey) Jacob; granddaughters, Brittany and Caitlin; daughter Yvette LaRoux (Dennis) Pagel; granddaughters, Alyssa and Kyrsten; sister, Patricia (Edward) Lux; and their sons, Brian Lux and Andy (Melissa) Lux.
Earlan requested that no services be held.
To leave a tribute for the family visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapl.com.
