PORT LAVACA — Earlene Mae Muenster went to be with the Lord June 7, 2021 at the age of 84. She was born April 24, 1937 in Schulenburg, Texas to the late Joseph and Martha Muenster.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, TX. Following the service a reception will be held in the Austin Room at Grace Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her brother, Leroy Muenster and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Earlene was a loving sister and aunt. She loved spending time with her family and friends and always enjoyed cooking for them. In her younger years, she enjoyed music and dancing. She also enjoyed animals, bowling, gardening, and reading.
