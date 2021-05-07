Earley Elton
Calhoun Jr.
VICTORIA — Earley Elton Calhoun, Jr. of Victoria, Texas, known as Elton, Dad and more fondly Deda, passed away on May 2, 2021 at his lake home in Montgomery, Texas. He was 75 years old. Elton was born June 3, 1945 in Trout, Louisiana to the late Mildred Stapleton Calhoun and the late Earley Elton Calhoun, Sr. Elton graduated from Yazoo City High School, attended Holmes Junior College on a football scholarship and went on to graduate from Louisiana Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Elton was married to Merle Ann Owen (Ann) on June 1, 1968. Upon taking a job with Union Carbide, Elton and Ann settled in Victoria and began their family. Elton was a distinguished leader in Victoria and in surrounding communities as a business owner of Regional Steel Products, Inc., a partner in Colony Creek Country Club, and in his service to various organizations and boards. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He touched endless lives and will be missed by his family, friends, colleagues and community.
Elton is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann Calhoun; their three children, Sherry Calhoun McShaffry (Mark), Craig Anthony Calhoun (Martha), and Jennifer Calhoun Reardon (Tighe); their nine grandchildren, Kyle (22), Ryan (20), Mattie (20), Emily (17), Kate (16), Adam (15), Avery (13), Patrick (13), and Hayley (9); Elton’s mother-in-law Christian Meeus Owen; and his sisters Hilda May Holland and Mildred Faye Vitale. He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his father-in-law Edward Emery Owen, Jr.; his sisters Margie Ruth Rhinewalt, Johnny Marie Shaw, and Georgia Anne Lunsford; and his brother Charles Renard Calhoun.
In the last 20 years, Elton and Ann have enjoyed traveling around the world. Elton thoroughly enjoyed fishing, golfing, and working around the house. But more than anything, Elton loved watching his grandchildren pursue their various interests and activities.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, May 10 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel in Victoria, Texas and a funeral service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at First United Methodist Church.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
