EARLINE GARRETT INSELMANN BYRNE HOUSTON - Earline Garrett Inselmann Byrne died peacefully in Houston on January 23, 2020 in the presence of loving family. She was 96. Born in Thornton Texas December 20, 1923 she spent her youth in Lexington Texas graduating from Lexington High. During World War II she met and married Jake Inselmann and moved to San Antonio where she lived until 1979. Earline was predeceased by her loving husbands Jake Inselmann and Patrick Byrne and son, Peter Inselmann. She is survived by her children Michael and Patricia Inselmann of Houston, Jean and Douglas Keen of Weaverville N.C., Jack Inselmann of San Antonio, Don and Cheslee Inselmann of Garden Ridge Texas, Betty Curtis and Javier Martinez of Spain and step daughters Cynthia and Wayne Graybill of New Braunfels and Susan and Lenwood Krause of Victoria. Funeral Services are planned in San Antonio at Mission Park South, 1700 Southeast Military Dr. on February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm with burial immediately following. A small reception will be held for family and friends at Mission Park at the completion of burial.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (7)
- Letter: Voter fraud is real concern (6)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (5)
- Bloomington school district lacks documentation of Hurricane Harvey spending (3)
- State finds evidence of UCC Seadrift discharging plastics into Victoria Barge Canal (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation: Promises made, promises kept (2)
- Victoria County may become a Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Free income tax service available with AARP Tax-Aide (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
-
Feb 2
Online Poll
Have you ever seen a bald eagle in the wild?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.