Earline Grizzle
VICTORIA — Earline Grizzle passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2022 at the age of 95. Earline was born on August 14, 1926 to George Dewey and Ida Armke Updegrove in Twin Sisters, Texas. She began first grade in Victoria, moved to Bee County, and then graduated from high school in Gregory as valedictorian of her class. She received her BA degree from SWTSC, now Texas State University, and her MA from the University of Houston, Houston. She taught for 44 years, the last 32 teaching speech at Victoria College.
She is survived by two children, Dinah Gonzalez and Dr. Reagan Grizzle; four grandchildren: Ashley, Alexander, Martha and Sarah and two great grandchildren, Ashton and Adley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Dr. Dennis Grizzle; her parents; her daughter, Martha; her son, Craig; her two brothers, RC Updegrove, and Elwood Updegrove; and her sister, Ida Wilson.
In college she was a member of Alpha Chi, national honor society, and Pi Kappa Delta, national forensic society. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she is a Disciple Emeritus, has taught the Open Door Sunday School Class since 1968, and has served as Trustee, Board Member, Outreach chair and member of CWF. She was on the Board of Victoria Fine Arts Association and served as secretary for 12 years. She was an original member and organizer of the Lyceum at Victoria College, and served on that committee until her retirement in 2002. It was her delight to serve as pronouncer for the Scripps-Howard Regional Spelling Bee since its beginning. She resided in Victoria for more than 50 years.
Services are entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thunder rolled: Over 100 members of the Calaveras Motorcycle Club honored a fallen brother Saturday
- 2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Baseball Team
- Marriage licenses June 24-30
- Coffin craftsman Trey Ganem to speak Tuesday at Innovation Collective's Fireside Chat
- Hallettsville man's family gives details about Lake Texana drowning
- In Good Company:
- Shiner's Peterson named MVP for second consecutive season
- Victoria man convicted of multiple counts of assault
- Victoria College honors 27 Associate Degree Nursing graduates at Pinning Ceremony
- Beer Batter becomes popular promotion for Generals
Commented
- Victoria school board appoints new deputy superintendent (4)
- New VISD deputy superintendent left former post amidst controversy, criticism (4)
- Victoria County DA, legal advocates want more than jail time for drug offenders (3)
- Citywide lighting project brightens Victoria’s southside (2)
- Letter: Returning the issue of abortion to the state legislatures (2)
- Residents protest reversal of Roe v. Wade in Victoria (2)
- Blotter: Hallettsville man arrested on charges of soliciting sex from 13-year-old (2)
- Ouida Marie Brock (2)
- Fireworks sales underway after burn ban (1)
- Dave Sather: Six questions for Freedom Day (1)
- Alvin Dee Reed (1)
- Ramon Rodriguez (1)
- Master Gardeners: 3 red sizzlers for summer pleasure (1)
- Crossroads direct payer clinic offers alternative to insurance (1)
- Letter: Abortion violates the very essence of right to life (1)
- LON FRANKLIN STANLEY (1)
- Pastors Ada and Sam Hooker find love and purpose together at C3 Victory Church (1)
Online Poll
Do you have health insurance?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.