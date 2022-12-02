Earnest Lee Gillis
WHARTON — Our father, Earnest Lee Gillis, left this world on November 22, 2022 at the age of 84. He will be greatly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for you to come and join us in honoring his life because it was definitely an extraordinary life well lived.

The father of:
Mrs. Edith Gillis Jordan
Ms. Eva Gillis
Ms. Erica Gillis
Mrs. Elaina Gillis
Mrs. Eleanor Gillis

The grandfather of:
Johnathan Gillis
Ashley Jordan
Natalie Jordan
Kennede Wagner
Karenton Wagner
James Phillips III

Memorial Service
Friday, December 2, 2022
St. Joseph Baptist Church
811 S. Virginia St
Port Lavaca, TX 77979
4 pm to 7 pm

Public Visitation
Friday, December 2, 2022
Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home
110 N East Ave
Wharton, TX 77448
12 pm to 6 pm

Funeral Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church
6400 W FM 1161 Rd
Spanish Camp, TX 77448
10 am viewing
11 am funeral service

Burial to follow immediately after funeral
Camp Zion Cemetery
7272 W FM 1161
Spanish Camp, TX 77448

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.