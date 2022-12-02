Earnest Lee Gillis

The father of:
Mrs. Edith Gillis Jordan
Ms. Eva Gillis
Ms. Erica Gillis
Mrs. Elaina Gillis
Mrs. Eleanor Gillis
The grandfather of:
Johnathan Gillis
Ashley Jordan
Natalie Jordan
Kennede Wagner
Karenton Wagner
James Phillips III
Memorial Service
Friday, December 2, 2022
St. Joseph Baptist Church
811 S. Virginia St
Port Lavaca, TX 77979
4 pm to 7 pm
Public Visitation
Friday, December 2, 2022
Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home
110 N East Ave
Wharton, TX 77448
12 pm to 6 pm
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Camp Zion Rising Star Baptist Church
6400 W FM 1161 Rd
Spanish Camp, TX 77448
10 am viewing
11 am funeral service
Burial to follow immediately after funeral
Camp Zion Cemetery
7272 W FM 1161
Spanish Camp, TX 77448
