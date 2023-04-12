Ed Carter
GOLIAD — John Edward Carter, 80, of Goliad was taken home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Victoria, Texas after a long and hard-fought battle with multiple health conditions.
He was born in Hoboken, Georgia on February 16, 1943, to the late Vera (Lewis) and Ivey Carter. He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Goliad where he served as Secretary and Treasurer for many years, while also holding positions on numerous church committees, always willing to serve, lend a hand, and advise wherever needed.
Ed grew up in Waycross, Georgia and served his country in the United States Air Force. He served locally on Goliad City Council and was very active in the community over the years, including sponsoring many local youths in 4H and the Goliad County Fair. He enjoyed the outdoors, including building chicken coops and obstacle courses for his farm animals, gardening, cooking and canning, baking and endlessly visiting with friends and his church family. He was known at the local Dairy Queen as Big Ed and was a permanent fixture and coffee drinker there on weekday mornings until his health kept him from going.
Ed leaves behind his daughter Elizabeth Dawn Carter and son John Robert Carter; his only grandson Riley Night Garcia; his sisters in law, Joann Carter and Vickie Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an abundance of great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Avant Carter, Sylvanus Carter, Arlis Carter, Felice Carter, Buford Carter, Wiley Carter, Curtis Carter, Tommy Carter and his sister Avalyn (Carter) Hill.
Ed will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 5:30PM at First Baptist Church of Goliad where a meal will be provided afterwards. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Goliad’s 175th Anniversary Celebration Fund.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary and Cremation Services. (361) 578-4646

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.