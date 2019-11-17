ED PAT MIXON SAN ANTONIO - Ed Pat Mixon, born October 8, 1926 in Rockport, Texas to Ruby Mae Walling and Pat Mixon, went to be with his Lord on November 10, 2019. He graduated from Rockport High School and attended a few semesters at Sul Ross State University before being called to serve with the First Cavalry Division in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war, he attended Victoria College and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He retired as an Executive Vice President of Victoria Bankshares, Inc. and Victoria Bank & Trust Company (now Wells Fargo). Mixon's long history in banking began early in his native Rockport. He served as an assistant examiner for the FDIC and was employed at banks in both Sinton and Beeville, Texas. In 1957, he joined the First National Bank of Nordheim where he became the youngest ever Bank President and Director. While there, he also served on the boards of Home State Bank in Westhoff, Community State Bank of Runge and Smiley State Bank. In 1967, he was elected President and a member of the board of Farmers State Bank in Cuero, Texas. Active in civic endeavors, Mixon served as President of the Cuero Rotary Club, a Director of the Cuero Community Hospital, a Director and Treasurer of the Dewitt County Historical Museum, President of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and on the vestry of Grace Episcopal Church. He also served on the vestry of the Church of Reconcilation in San Antonio. Mixon was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlotte Ann Cron of Rockport, his brother and sister-in-law Joel and Jo Beth Janecek Mixon, his sister Justyne Mixon Cox and his uncle and aunt, Bill and Gustava Walling Cavitt. He is survived by three children, Bonnie Mixon Osborn and her husband William Byron Osborn III. Michael Edward Mixon and A.J. Simpson. Stephen Fletcher Mixon and his wife Camilla Parker Mixon. Five grandchildren, William Byron Osborn IV and his wife Jenna. Annlyn Osborn Barnett and her husband Forrest. Ada Osborn Peeples and her husband Preston. Fletcher Mixon and Brian Richards and George McGill Mixon. Also two precious great granddaughters, Charlotte (Emmy) and Jewel Osborn; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Our family would like to give special thanks to Maria Salazar, Eduardo Walton and Rudy Reyes for their loving care. A memorial service will be held in Rockport, Texas on December 6,2019 at 2 pm at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of San Antonio or Texas Biomedical Research Institute.
