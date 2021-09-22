Eddie Don Teague, Sr.
VICTORIA — Honey/Dad/Papa
Eddie Don Teague, Sr., 83, relocated to Heaven on September 14, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1938 in Austin, Texas, to the late Marvin Edward and Nettie Naomi (Welch) Teague. Eddie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Monette LaVerne (Wallace) Teague - and by their little chihuahua Mae Mae, two sons: Eddie Don Teague, Jr. (Kim) and Larry Dean Teague (Tina). Papa is survived by three granddaughters: Kristi Ann Graff (Michael), Sarah Michelle Ritenour, Kyndall Shea Disanto (Mico), and one grandson, Christian Gabriel Teague. Papa was also so very proud of and is survived by a great grandson, Copeland (Copey) James Graff and a great granddaughter, Cecilia (Cece) Noel Graff. Surviving siblings are Joanne Woolsey of Georgetown, Carolyn Sue Nixon (John) of Houston, Tommy Wayne Teague of Charco, and Larry Gene Teague of Montgomery, Alabama, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Eddie was a believer in Jesus Christ and often could be found in the back yard under a shade tree or on the back patio, reading and studying God’s Word. He lived It to the best of his ability.
As a young man, Eddie proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Army Reserves.
He taught physical education and coached tennis for Victoria I.S.D., Cuero I.S.D., and St. Joseph High School. In 1992, his tennis team from St. Joseph won the Texas Christian Interscholastic League State AAA tennis championship. Not only could Coach Teague teach tennis, he was also a United States Tennis Assn. State of Texas highly ranked competitive player.
He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Eddie and LaVerne loved to travel, and he especially loved the mountains. He was a rock hound, gardener, and artisan who carved wood to make walking canes, decorative pieces, shelves, etc.
Beyond anything else, EDDIE TEAGUE LOVED HIS FAMILY!
A Celebration of Life service will be at Faith Family Church on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM or online attendance at http://Myffc.com/memorial. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
