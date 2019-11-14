EDDIE B GRAETER EL CAMPO - Eddie Graeter, 57, of El Campo passed away November 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Christian Church. Arrangements by Wheeler Funeral Home.
