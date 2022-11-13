Eddie L. Poole
NASHVILLE — Eddie L. Poole passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022 at the age of 72 in Nashville, Tennessee. Eddie was born to the late Louise and Bennie Poole of Victoria, Texas. He attended Victoria High School and graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He had operational responsibilities for McGilvray Lease Service, an oil & gas construction & lease service company. He was active in Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the local American Petroleum Institute Chapter, as well as various fundraising activities supporting youth groups.
He married Karen Stepko in 1980 in Victoria, Texas. He and Karen settled in Nashville in 1998 where Eddie pursued his passion for hunting by building hunting racks for jeeps.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents and his “hero” brother Bendy Boyd Poole. He is survived by his loving wife Karen Stepko Poole; beloved son Joshua Poole and his wife Lesley; very special granddaughter Sydney Poole; cherished brother Joe Poole; and dear sister-in-law, Mary Ann Poole.
A private service will be held in the Memory Gardens, Victoria, Texas.
The family would like to thank the dedicated physicians, nurses, and associates of Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital for the compassionate care they provided Mr. Poole.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Navy Seal Foundation, Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation, Alzheimer’s Foundation.
