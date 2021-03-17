Eddie Lee Houseton
VICTORIA — Eddie Lee Houseton went to be with the Lord March 15, 2021 at the age of 60. He was born in Nixon, Texas, July 11, 1960, to the late Howell H. and Flora Houseton.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be Jayden Odom, Blake Henneke, Bill Novosad, Travis Novosad, Ben Swanner and Louis Ybarra.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Houseton and brother Jerry Flores.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Carson) Janak; brothers David (Kathy) Houseton and Alfred Houseton and his father-in-law James Besetsny.
Eddie was a loving father, brother, uncle and son-in-law. He was a hard worker and had raised cattle in addition to his work at Formosa. He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He also loved his dogs Molly and Rylee.
