EDDIE MORALES PORT LAVACA - Eddie Morales, age 59 of Waco and formerly of Port Lavaca passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born April 7, 1960 in Port Lavaca to the late Raul Morales and San Juana Gonzales Morales. Visitation will begin Monday, February 17, 2020 at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 11am-3pm with Holy Rosary to begin at 2:00pm and Chapel Service to follow with Bishop David Felhauer to officiate. Burial to follow at Morales Cemetery in Long Mott, Tx. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
