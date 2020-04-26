EDDIE VRANA YOAKUM - Eddie Vrana, 91, of Yoakum, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, just sixteen days short of his 92nd birthday. He was born May 8, 1928 as the youngest child of Emil and Albina Vrana. His six siblings included Julius, William and Emil, Jr. Vrana (all deceased), Martha Hanslik and Millie Berger (both deceased), and his only surviving sibling, Ollie Pospisil (97), who fondly describes seeing her baby brother "Ed" for the first time handed to her in a cracker box. Eddie graduated from Moravia High School in 1945. He studied diesel engines in Chicago then returned home to help his mother and father with the family farm and cotton gin. In 1947, Eddie married Frances Rosalie Vornsand (deceased). The Vrana family operated Vrana Gin in Moravia for over 50 years. Eddie and Frances worked the farm and cotton gin until the gin closed in 1969. Eddie then started a water well drilling, repair and maintenance business that he subsequently operated in partnership with his two surviving sons, Bruce Vrana (Zoe-spouse) and Dale Vrana (Claudia-spouse). Eddie is also survived by his two grandsons, Ty Vrana and Reid Vrana and numerous nieces and nephews who all adore their Uncle Eddie. In 1971, Eddie served as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 and subsequently in 1978 was elected as County Commissioner where he proudly served Lavaca County for 26 years. Eddie was Financial Secretary/Treasurer for SPJST Lodge 23-Moravia and received numerous lifetime achievement awards for his loyal service. Eddie married Agnes "Dot" Little in St. Mary's Church in Hallettsville on October 18, 1997 and they were blessed with 22 years of marriage and an extended "Little" family who shared in their life together. Their wedding ceremony was officiated by Reverend John C. Peters who also blessed their married lives in full circle by officiating Eddie's graveside service in Moravia. A special thank you to all the medical staff and caregivers at Schulenberg Regency Nursing Home. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity.
