Edelmiro “Eddie”
Amador
VICTORIA — Edelmiro Amador was born in Austwell, Texas on December 24, 1935. He graduated from Patti Welder High school in 1954 before joining the military and becoming a Special Forces Paratrooper Pathfinder and Medic in the 101st/504th Airborne. He was a decorated Air Force Veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Consuelo Amador, his brother, Ibeco Ray Amador, and sister in law Evangeline Lopez Flores. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise Amador, and loving sister Sulema Amador Luna and brother in law Ernest Luna. He is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed by his children Amanda Marotta (Joseph), Ramon Amador (Melissa), and grandchildren, twins Michael and Thomas Marotta, Alessandra Marotta, Lilian Amador, and twins Danika and Anna Amador. He was loved greatly by his grandchildren as, after a lifetime of accomplishment, he told and showed them that they were his pride and joy and he loved them with all of his heart.
The family sends an abundance of gratitude to Dr. Joseph Marotta of San Antonio for his sincere care, comfort, and kindness that made it possible for Edelmiro to live happily and comfortably in his final years.
He enjoyed his later years working at Kamin Furniture. The family would like to thank Buddy and Bentley Kamin and the Kamin staff for their support, prayers and thoughtfulness.
The family has been deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers from family and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 12:30-1:30 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 2 PM with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Flag folding and playing of taps will be performed under the auspices of The Victoria Veterans Council.
Pallbearers are Michael Marotta, Thomas Marotta, Joseph Fiorino, Bentley Kamin, Joe Mejia, and Preston Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent 3809 E. Rio Grande Street Victoria, Texas 77901,361-578-0591.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Do not be afraid to voice your beliefs (6)
- Syndicated column: Democrats want a 'return to civility'; when did they practice it? Part 2 (5)
- Victoria school board moves forward with bond, to vote on Feb. 9 (4)
- Letter: Getting registered for COVID-19 vaccine is frustrating process (4)
- Letter: Drinking Trump Kool-Aid (4)
- Port Lavaca police seize cannabis products from smoke shop shelves, employee arrested (3)
- Guest column: The future is bright for VISD (3)
- Victoria's vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine (3)
- Victoria moves forward with youth hunting program in Riverside Park (3)
- County, city buy vaccine software in effort to improve registration process (2)
Online Poll
Do you have a veteran in your family?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.