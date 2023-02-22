Edith Ann Barnhart
VICTORIA — Edith Ann “Mrs. B or Restaurant Granny” Barnhart passed away February 17, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born October 15, 1937 in Denton, Texas to the late Judge and Birdie Brenholz Gambill.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Everyone is invited to wear red in honor of VHS.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Richard Lee Barnhart and daughter-in-law Tammy Richter.
She is survived by her daughter Leigh Ann Barnhart Brewer and her husband Michael Wayne Brewer; son James Gambill Barnhart; brother Joe Benjamin Gambill; grandchildren Hailee Grace Brewer, Jade Lynn Barnhart, Alexandria Leigh Barnhart and Payne Louis Gambill Barnhart and great grandson Douglas Wayne Thomas.
She graduated from North Texas in 1960, married the love of her life, Richard, June 1, 1960, then moved to Victoria to begin her career as a dedicated chemistry teacher at VHS for 39 years. While raising a family and teaching, she went back to school to earn her Masters Degree in Education in 1983. Edith received many “Teacher of the Month/Year” awards including The Radio Shack Tandy Scholars Outstanding Teacher 1998-1999, O’Conner and Hewitt Foundation and Making the Grade, VISD Master teacher 1999 and the Lillian B. Rhodes Texas Excellence Award for Outstanding High School Teacher by the Texas Exes, University of Texas 2002. The Edith Barnhart Master Teacher Scholarship was awarded in her honor each year for a deserving senior.
For 24 years, Edith was instrumental in organizing the Regional Science Fair in which winners would travel to the National Science Fair Competition each year, located throughout the United States. Along these amazing journeys, Edith and fellow teachers would always squeeze in a trip to the baseball game! Being an avid sports enthusiast, some of the best times were watching tennis with her brother, Joe and basketball with her son, James.
Edith, Richard and Joe often traveled to California, visiting many vineyards and note worthy restaurants throughout the state. Her love of food and wine inspired her and Richard to get into the restaurant business and purchased Pelican’s Wharf in 1990. Her dedicated spirit was seen and felt, as she often was found striping the parking lot or trimming the bougainvillea and palm trees in 100 degree weather!
Edith was a firm believer in vitamins and nutrition. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, and weather watching. Edith was an inspiration to all that met her and will be deeply missed, but not forgotten.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
