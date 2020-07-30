EDITH WEST CLARKSON REFUGIO - Edith West Clarkson, 78, passed away July 28, 2020. She was born to the late Edward Allison and Jeanette Marson Clarkson on February 8, 1942 in Refugio, Texas. Edith obtained both her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from The University of Texas in 1965 and her MSN in 1975. She was head nurse, staff nurse, at the University Texas Medical Branch of Galveston 1965-1968, 70-74, staff nurse at Doctor Michael DeBakey's first heart transplant team in the United States, Methodist Hospital 1968-1970; staff nurse-surgical Intensive Care Unit, Audie Murphy Veterans Administration Hospital , San Antonio 1976-1979;quality assurance coordinator, VA Med. Center, Albuquerque, 1980-1981; staff nurse-surgical Intensive care Unit, DeTar Hospital, Victoria 1983-1984; quality assurance coordinator, Spohn Hospital, Corpus Christi 1984; staff nurse medical-surgical. Santa Rosa Hospital, San Antonio 1984-1986; nursing supervisor, Medical Hospital, San Antonio 1986-1992; director patient care services, Refugio County Memorial Hospital 1992-1993; patient care coordinator- hospice, American Institute of Management Hospice/Home Health, Beeville Texas 1993-1996; director adult psychology and chemical dependency, Columbia Bayview Hospital, San Antonio 1996; Clinical preceptor Registered Nurse refresher program, Methodist Hospital, San Antonio 1989-1992. Edith was a member of institutional review board 1991-1992, member business and industry advisory county San Antonio College 1990-1992, Board of Directors USDA Natural Resources Conservation Svc. Refugio 1992-1996; member ANA Congressional district coordinator 1992 - 1996, Texas Nurse Association ,District 17 chairman governmental affairs committee since 1992; Texas southern region representative state governmental affairs committee since 1993, district 17 president-elect 1994-1995; president Sigma Theta Tau 1995-1996. Her avocation was a stained-glass artist. She is survived by her brother Edward A. Clarkson, Jr. of Houston; sister Kate Campbell of Refugio, Martha Jeanette (Jim) Henke of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews; pallbearers will be Joe Roberts, John Moehr, Jason Sabino, Sam Campbell, Edward Clarkson III, and Charlie Campbell. A rosary will be recited Friday, July 31, 2020, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 1, 2020 Mt. Calvary Cemetery - Refugio. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
