EDITH MARIE EICHMAN VICTORIA - Edith Marie Eichman, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2020. Edith was born November 8, 1934 in Warda, TX to the late Anne Medack and Arnold Hempel. Edith was faithful in her Christianity and was a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, where she served on the funeral reception committee. She was the most kind and gentle soul one would ever meet. Edith was always there to help someone in need. She loved to cook and bake and went out of her way to make sure everyone had what they needed. She was a role model in her faith to her children and grandchildren, who always said she had a direct line to God. Loved by many, Edith will be missed always. Edith is survived by her children, Sandy M. Hartley (Ed) of Victoria, Cheryl A. Bucek (Shannon) of Yoakum, Jeff M. Eichman (Missy) of Apple Springs, TX; brothers, Curtis Hempel (Nancy) of Brenham, Lloyd Hempel (Linda) of Cuero, Howard Hempel of Carrollton, Frank Hempel of Semora, NC; sister, Lola Kelm of Brenham; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous other loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude L. Eichman; son, Gerald B. Eichman and sisters, Baby Elaine Hempel, Alice Gaugler and Evelyn Varnado. Edith will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in a private family ceremony. Words of comfort may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
