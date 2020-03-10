EDITH MARIE HICKL PALACIOS - Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ called forth his faithful servant, Edith Marie Hickl, 95, to her heavenly home on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born to the late Vincent and Elizabeth Vacek on September 8, 1924 in Taiton, Texas. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother to her eight children. At the age of 45, Edith obtained her GED and attended Wharton County Junior College to earn an LVN degree. She worked at Wagner General Hospital as a respiratory therapist for many years. She was a devout member of St. Anthony's Catholic Parish, Catholic Daughters, and KJZT. She is survived by daughters: Carolyn Kubecka (Ronnie) and Mary Ann Shimek (Troy), Sons: Louis Hickl Jr. (Sandra), Rev. Robert Hickl, O.M.I.; Dennis Hickl (Donna), Pat Hickl (Cheryl) and Gary Hickl, (Polly). Edith left a beautiful legacy of 19 grandchildren: Natasha Greene (Tommy), Shamay Mansfield (Jay), Michael Hickl, Amber McEachern (Todd), Jordan Wheeler (Brett), Joshua Hickl (Colleen), Katie Gilbert (John), Lisa Calhoun (Marc), Sara Repka (Dennis), Rusty Kubecka (Emily), Matthew Hickl (Meagan), Kirby Jean Wrobliski (David), Darren Hickl (Claire), Allison Rother (Keith) Melissa Little (Jess), Eric Hickl, Audrey Jacoby (Trace), Natalie Aparicio (Jacob), and Hagan Shimek (Emily). Her 35 great grandchildren and her lap dog, Mitsy, lit up her life. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Hickl Sr., a son, Kenneth Hickl, sisters Betty Tomasek and Marie Orsak and brothers, Edmund Vacek, Jerome Vacek, and Jim Vacek. The family will receive friends and relatives Tuesday, March 10 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with rosary 6:00pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Palacios. Services are Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:00am at the church. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Blessing In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The family wishes to thank all our families and friends for their prayers, flowers, food and thoughtfulness. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012. May God Bless Each of You
