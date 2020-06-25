EDITH MARIE WILDEN KATY - Edith Marie Wilden, age 85, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on Friday, November 23, 1934 in Houston, Texas. Edith was a stay-at-home mom until her children were older. She then went to work for, and retired from the Business Administration Office of Clear Lake Regional Hospital. Edith was a wonderful woman who loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved being a member of The Red Hat Society. Edith loved bunco, bingo, and all of the other card games that she played with her lady friends. She had the thrill of a lifetime skydiving at 80 years of age. She simply loved life!! Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Wilden, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Wilden; sister, Shirley Evans; and brother, Charles Manning. She is survived by her children, Darrell Wilden and his wife, Debbie, and Michael Wilden and his wife, Nancy; and brother, Raymond Manning and his wife, Kay. Other surviving relatives include grandchildren, Kristopher Wilden (Dyall), Daniel Wilden (Allison), Andrew Wilden (Stephanie), Alexis Hudson (Kate) and Jennifer Manzano (Frank); and great grandchildren, Elias Wilden, Owen Wilden, Zachary Wilden, Michael Carmean, and soon to arrive Nickolas Wilden. Funeral services to celebrate the life of Edith Marie Wilden will be held 2:00 pm on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Forest Park East Funeral Home - Webster, Texas. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A committal service will immediately follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
