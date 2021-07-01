Edmund C. Nitschmann
Edmund C. Nitschmann
VICTORIA — Edmund C. Nitschmann, 83, passed away June 27, 2021. “Eddie” was born November 12, 1937 in Victoria County to the late Eleonora Raab and Edmund Nitschmann.
Eddie retired after 33 years at the Victoria DuPont Plant. Afterwards he had many interests including: Nursery VFD, Nursery School Board, farming, ranching, raising pecans, hunting, fishing and raising grandkids. He loved working in the outdoors.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Gloria Roell Nitschmann; daughters, Debbie Nitschmann of Victoria, Jennifer Krongard (David) of Sugar Land; son, Charles Nitschmann (Robbie) of Austin; sisters, Elizabeth Stockbauer of Victoria, Rose Curtis of Victoria and his grandchildren, Cody Nitschmann, Carly Krongard and Ari Krongard.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Ian Krongard and sisters, Adelaide Cagle, Mary Jackson and Kitty Churchill.
Visitation will be Friday, July 2, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a rosary to be recited at 7 PM.
Funeral mass will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Darryl Heller, Randall Heller, David Krongard, Cody Nitschmann, Keegan Heller and Ari Krongard.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas or the Nursery Volunteer Fire Department.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

