Edna Aileen Purcell Lord
CHEAPSIDE — Ailene Lord of Cheapside completed her Earthly Journey Friday, April 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Ailene was born March 3, 1932 in Gonzales, Texas to Lemuel Q. Purcell and Edna Emily Haines Purcell. She graduated from Gonzales High School in 1950. Ailene married the Love of her Life, Robert (Bobbie) J. Lord, July 18, 1952. Ailene spent most of her life as a loving mother and rancher’s wife, helping with sorting chicken eggs, feeding orphan calves, and patting hams on piglets. She previously worked for Burchard Abstract Company and the Gonzales County Tax Office. She worked briefly at Freeman’s Cheapside Store and Nurse Placement Service before working at Gindler’s Department Store. Ailene was an active member and the pianist for Cheapside Presbyterian Church, helping to plan Easter Egg hunts and Christmas programs. She was active in the Cheapside Ladies Home Demonstration Club and in organizing community socials. Ailene loved her family and friends, cooking, sewing, gardening, and painting rooms. She took great pride in her dahlias and roses. She was well-known for her Swedish Tea Rings and her Yeast Rolls, as well as her yummy pies! No one ever left her table hungry. Ailene enjoyed her trips to the beach, where she painted ceramics, visited the candy store, and ate seafood. She loved ALL things Christmas and made it a special holiday for everyone. She learned to play Yahtzee and became our Domino Diva. She will always be remembered as a loving, kind, helpful person, who was strong beyond belief! Ailene is survived by her sister, Betty Clark Frankenhauser. She is also survived by her daughters, Donna Sager and husband John, Janice Barnes and husband Albert, and Connie Barfield. Grandchildren surviving her are Rebecca Sager and husband Chris Crews, Nicholas Sager and wife Ashley, Amanda Barnes, Travis Barnes, Brent Barfield and wife Jordan, and Jessica Barfield. Great grandchildren are Addelyn Sager, Owen Sager, Elizabeth Barfield, and Ella Barfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Lord and her sister, Dorothy Purcell Schneekloth. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Sager, Travis Barnes, Brent Barfield, Michael Pakebusch, Michael Kuck, and Jason Breitschopf. Special appreciation to caregiver-friends Aurelia Aaron, Irma Mejia, Jessica Barfield, Teresa Mayberry, Brenda Frazer, Nelva Ramirez Cardona, and Barbara Watson. Special thanks to Paul Zamora and all her friends and family that have been so supportive throughout the years. Thanks also to Harbor Hospice for their help and guidance. Visitation will be at Freund Funeral Home, 213 N. Gonzales St., Cuero, Texas on Thursday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial and Celebration of Life services, led by Liz Martinez, will be at Bellevue Cemetery on Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Please observe safe social distancing procedures. Memorials can be sent to Cheapside Church or Bellevue Cemetery, 602 W. Johnson St., Cuero, Texas 77954 or to a charity of your choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
