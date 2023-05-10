Edna F. Tesch
VICTORIA — Edna F. Tesch, 78, of Victoria passed away May 5, 2023. She was born September 23, 1944 in Victoria to Edmund and Francis Jurica. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla Awalt (Mike); sons, Darryl Tesch, Richard Tesch, and Jason Tesch (Marisa); 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie R. Tesch; son, Kevin Tesch; parents; sisters, Rose Yendrey and Georgie Gabrysch; and brothers, Edward Jurica, Alton Jurica and Leroy Jurica.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 6-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Chris Garcia, Kevin Tesch Jr., Logan Lucke, Tommy Jurica, Dennis Jurica, and Curt Gabrysch.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

