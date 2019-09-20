EDNA MAE HORECKA HALLETTSVILLE - Edna Mae Stoever Horecka, lovingly known as "Memaw", 90, of Hallettsville passed away September 17, 2019. She was born May 15, 1929 in O'Quinn, TX to Alex and Caroline Brueggmann Stoever. She was raised in Fayette County in Freyburg. After her dad passed away when she was only two years old, they moved to her mother's family farm in Swiss Alp. She completed the 8th grade at the Swiss Alp School, where she was the only girl in her graduating class of three students. She met the love of her life at a dancehall in the Moulton area and married Benedict "Ben" Raymond Horecka on October 7, 1947. They resided in Hallettsville, Seguin, Yoakum and Victoria before settling in Point Comfort, TX in 1952. They were married forty years before Ben passed away in November of 1987. Edna returned to his family's land in Hallettsville in 1997. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Joyce Horecka Jurica; granddaughter, Tonia Hollas and husband Shane; and 2 great-grandchildren, Jase and Brynlee Hollas. Memaw was very well-known for her delicious pecan pies and homemade chicken noodle soup. Into her 80's, she enjoyed maintaining a beautiful garden with an assortment of vegetables. She was meticulous about her home and was a dedicated housewife that lived a simple life centered around the love of her family. The unconditional love she provided will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Horecka, her son-in-law, Thomas Jurica, her parents, two brothers and two sisters. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by the mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens. Pallbearers are Erwin Chaloupka, Hilbert Henke, Jr., Tim Henke, Brad Keller, Keith Keller and Tommie Matchett. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Gun control won't solve our violence problem (2)
- Analysis: Transparency can be downright hazardous to Texas lawmakers (1)
- Guest column: New state laws lasso liberal local governments (1)
- Circus packs community center on opening night despite PETA resistance (1)
- Editorial: How to think about health coverage (1)
- Victoria College looks to improve part-time student performance (1)
- 2 children injured in wreck on Main Street (1)
- Should possession of small amounts of marijuana be decriminalized? (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
Online Poll
How often do you see hummingbirds?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.