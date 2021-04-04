Edna Lunnett
TOMBALL — Edna Lunnett Snodgrass Boysen, “Memaw” of Cuero lost her life to cancer on March 30,2021. She was born October 21,1940 the 10th child of Audy Calvin Snodgrass and Edna Bernice Chance Snodgrass. She grew up in Lohn, Texas and later moved to Cuero in 1976 where she raised her two daughters, Lorre and Holly. She was an active church member and served as Deacon and Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Cuero and participated in many other community organizations. She met Luther Charles Boysen of Cuero and they married June 11, 1982. Lunnett is survived by her husband, Luther; children, Lorre and Stephen Yeary, Holly Groves, Dorinda and Shan Skipper, Ian and Nancy Boysen, and Heather Boysen. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, Lacy Ullman and Fiancé, Marcus Milstead, Kohl Ullman, Sidney Groves, Tanner Groves, Ty Groves (Our angel in Heaven), Addison Yeary, Seth Yeary, Simone Yeary, Ethan and Faith Johnson, Allison Boysen, Lilly Boysen, Gage Skipper, Emily Skipper, Sarah and Jeff Moehrig, Nash Le Hor, Chance Amrhein and Pax Amrhein. In addition, her great- grandchildren, AmyeFaye Johnson, Evelyn Moehrig, Wyatt Moehrig, Anderson Yeary and Vera Yeary. She has 4 remaining siblings, AC Snodgrass, Ivell Smith, Vera Nell Hall and Brenda Ziriax; plus numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 8, 2021, 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Cuero with Rev. Bill Cotman officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and respect to the professionals of Harvest Home/Inwood Crossing in Tomball and Oasis Hospice Care. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Camal House Food Pantry of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
