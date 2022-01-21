Edna M. Sheeran
VICTORIA — Edna M. Sheeran, 81 of Victoria passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022. She was born August 24, 1940 in Yoakum, TX to Vernon and Agnes Lacina Mudd. Mrs. Sheeran worked for Holiday Inn as a waitress for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her husband, Charlie Sheeran, daughter, Janet (Eddie) Huse; son, Dennis Crisp all of Victoria; brothers, LeRoy Mudd of Washington State, Lawrence Mudd of South Carolina; four grandchildren and five step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry L. Crisp, and a brother, Lloyd Mudd.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4-6 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 6 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul Sheeran, James Sheeran, John Sager, Randy Heibel, Wade Hill, Kameron Sheeran and Luke Sager.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

