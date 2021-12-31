EDNA MAE BROWN
BLOOMINGTON — Long-time Bloomington, Texas resident Edna Mae Brown, 86, died Dec. 27, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Stafford, Texas.
Edna Mae was born March 10,1935, in Robstown, Texas, to Mose White and Ella Murray. Upon the death of her parents, she was adopted as an infant by Riley and Cordelia Jones of Victoria Texas. She was a proud graduate of J W Gross High School. At an early age she accepted Christ as her Lord and savior and was a dedicated member of Mount Nebo Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas where she enjoyed singing in the choir and attended church services regularly for many years until her failing health.
She worked 40 years for Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca Texas as a surgical technician until her retirement. Edna Mae greatly enjoyed her work and loved those she worked with.
Edna Brown is survived by her daughter Carol A. Stephenson, long-time companion Woodrow McMurray, grandchildren Roland L. Hardrick, Tara N. Hardrick, Renita D. Stephenson, Roderick D. Jones and D’Shaunda A. Jones along with a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents Mose and Ella White, adoptive parents Riley and Cordelia Jones, four sisters, one brother and son Grant Hardrick Jr.
Funeral arrangements being handled by aCremation.
