EDNA MAE RIGGS GOLIAD - Edna Mae Riggs passed from this life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a lifelong resident of Goliad County. She was born June 30, 1930 to Irvin Julius (I. J.) and Margaret Stehle Hennig. Edna worked in the Goliad county tax office for many years. As a devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed cooking and canning the fruits and vegetables they grew. Her Christmas cactus were her pride and joy, and she nurtured several beautiful plants. Edna enjoyed sewing, teaching all three of her daughters to sew. Her favorite pastime was crocheting. She loved to crochet and decorate angels, which she would then give to friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband John Lamar Riggs, son Robert Riggs, and brothers James Hennig and Eugene Hennig. Edna Mae is survived by son Randy Riggs, daughters Anna (Bob) Brennan, Wanda (David) Pounds, and Laurie (Joe) Smith; grandchildren Michelle Brennan, Robert (Amy) Brennan, Sarah (Rick) Garza, Keren (Ryan) Myers, Joel Riggs, Olivia Riggs and Kelly Smith; great-grandchildren Zachary, Natalie and Nathaniel Brennan, Ricky and Lamar Garza, Charlotte and Pierson Myers. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-7 P.M. with family to receive friends from 5-7 P.M. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. John's Lutheran Church in Goliad with Pastor Randy Bruno officiating. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Pallbearers are Robert Brennan, Joel Riggs, Ricky Garza, Zachary Brennan, Tim Hennig and Mike Hennig. Honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Smith, Jon Riggs, Russell Doerr, David Koehne, Joe Reitz, Andy Cole. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, St. John's Lutheran Church, or La Bahia Nursing Home. Share a memory or condolence with the family at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
