EDUARDO EDDIE BELTRAN REFUGIO - Eduardo "Eddie" Beltran, 76, passed away June 3, 2020. He was born December 06, 1943 in Refugio, Tx. He is survived by his wife Rose Beltran; daughters Raquel Beltran and Melissa (Anthony) Guerra; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Friday, June 5, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

