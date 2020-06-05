EDUARDO EDDIE BELTRAN REFUGIO - Eduardo "Eddie" Beltran, 76, passed away June 3, 2020. He was born December 06, 1943 in Refugio, Tx. He is survived by his wife Rose Beltran; daughters Raquel Beltran and Melissa (Anthony) Guerra; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited Friday, June 5, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.