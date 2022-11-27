Edward Anthony
Salazar
VICTORIA — Edward Anthony Salazar, 84, of Victoria went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2022. He was born October 26, 1938 in Falls City, Texas to the late Lorenzo Salazar and Dominga Garcia Salazar.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation Monday, November 28, 2022, from 12PM -1PM with a Rosary to be recited at 12:30 PM and Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Dr., Victoria, Texas 77904. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87, Victoria Texas 77904. Following the burial, the family would like to invite everyone to attend a reception in St. Peters Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Mary Diane Salazar (DeeDee) and brother, Larry Salazar.
Edward leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Salazar, daughter, Lisa Riesterer and husband, Doug, son, Edward Salazar II and sisters, Aurora Davis and Elizabeth Friesenhahn.
Edward was a loving husband, father, friend and dedicated Marine. He retired after working for over 30 years in the lab at DuPont. Edward was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he was very active in the Knights of Columbus, enjoyed being an usher, and helped wherever he could. Edward’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, working in his yard and was known for being able to fix anything. He had a passion for being a Marine in the years he served and had a reputation within the Marine Corps League and Veterans organizations for being the best flag folder there was. Edward is going to be deeply missed by his family, church family and community. The family would like to extend very special thanks to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion for all of their care and assistance.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
