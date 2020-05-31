Bowles, Edward

EDWARD ALLEN BOWLES CUERO - Edward Allen Bowles, 66, of Cuero entered into rest on Monday, May 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, TX with Rev. Lawrence G. Roy II, officiating. To leave a comforting message, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

