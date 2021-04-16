Edward “Bruce”
Woolson
VICTORIA — Edward “Bruce” Woolson, age 62, was born in Victoria, Texas June 6, 1958 and died April 12, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. Bruce grew up in Victoria and attended Texas A&M University, graduating in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He was a licensed CPA. He married his wife, Patricia Elaine Buras in 1988 in Houston. He and Elaine moved back to Victoria in 1990 where he worked for Harrison, Waldrop and Uherek CPA firm where he eventually became a partner. He moved employment to the Estate of Thomas O’Connor in 2008, where he continued until his illness.
Bruce is preceded in death by his Grandparents EJ and Margaret Dysart, his father Robert Bruce Woolson, his mother Margaret Frances Dysart Woolson. He is survived by his Wife Elaine, his sons David Bruce Woolson and Bradley Johnston Woolson and a brother, Robert Wade Woolson and wife, Sara. Bruce was an avid reader and a lifetime seeker of spiritual truth, an avid golfer and recreational cyclist. He loved spending time with his sons and traveling. Bruce had many friends and associates and was so grateful for all the love and care he received from them. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to all the doctors, nurses, cna’s, as well as the Hospice of South Texas Doctors and nurses who took care of him and eased his passing.
Visitation will be 4:30- 6 pm, Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services are 10 am Monday, April 19, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with Randy Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are James Woolson, Caleb Buras, Collin Scott, Brandon Turner, Chuck Cole and Larry Smith.
Memorials may be made to Promise Pointe, 8550 US 59 South, Victoria, TX 77905.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
