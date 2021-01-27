Edward Cantu
VICTORIA — Edward Cantu passed away January 20, 2021 in Victoria, Texas at the age of 47. He was born January 31, 1973 to Guadalupe Cantu Hernandez in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6 PM - 8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway.
In addition to his mother’s death, he is preceded in death by his Stepfather, Blasido Hernandez.
He is survived by his brother, Albert Acosta; nieces, Alyisa Acosta, Allyson Acosta, Angel Acosta, and Aubree Acosta; nephew, Albert Acosta, Jr; 3 great nieces; 1 great nephew; care giver, Janice Acosta and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Edward was a loving brother, uncle, great uncle, and friend. He was famous for trying new recipes and anything he found that looked appetizing. He was the baker and the cook at home and enjoyed every minute of it.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (6)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Edna hemp business paves way for new industry (2)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.