Edward Cantu
VICTORIA — Edward Cantu passed away January 20, 2021 in Victoria, Texas at the age of 47. He was born January 31, 1973 to Guadalupe Cantu Hernandez in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6 PM - 8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway.
In addition to his mother’s death, he is preceded in death by his Stepfather, Blasido Hernandez.
He is survived by his brother, Albert Acosta; nieces, Alyisa Acosta, Allyson Acosta, Angel Acosta, and Aubree Acosta; nephew, Albert Acosta, Jr; 3 great nieces; 1 great nephew; care giver, Janice Acosta and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Edward was a loving brother, uncle, great uncle, and friend. He was famous for trying new recipes and anything he found that looked appetizing. He was the baker and the cook at home and enjoyed every minute of it.
