EDWARD PHILLIP DEASES WOODSBORO - Edward Phillip Deases, 77, passed away May 5, 2020. He was born October 31, 1942 in Woodsboro, Tx. to the late Fred Sr. and Felipa Deases. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Selina Michelle Deases and brothers Fred Deases and Hector Deases. Edward is survived by his wife Sheryl Deases of Cuero; daughters Deborah Bluntzer of Victoria and Deanna Farley of Victoria; brothers Carlos Deases of Woodsboro and Fernando Deases of Victoria; sister Rose Martinez of Woodsboro; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Keith Grote, Richard Deases, Dakota Stold, Shelton Farley, Jack Tully and Carlitos Deases. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Hobles and Richard Hobles A Rosary will be recited Friday, May 8, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass to be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 St. Therese Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery

