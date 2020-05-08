deases, edward

EDWARD PHILIP DEASES WOODSBORO - Edward Philip Deases, 77, passed away May 5, 2020. He was born October 31, 1942 in Woodsboro, Tx. to the late Fred Sr. and Felipa Deases. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Selina Michelle Deases and brothers Fred Deases and Hector Deases. Edward is survived by his wife Sheryl Deases of Cuero; daughters Deborah Bluntzer of Victoria and Deanna Farley of Victoria; brothers Carlos Deases of Woodsboro and Fernando Deases of Corpus Christi; sister Rose Martinez of Woodsboro; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Keith Grote, Richard Deases, Dakota Stolz Shelton Farley, Jack Tully and Carlitos Deases. Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Hobbs and Richard Hobbs. A Rosary will be recited Friday, May 8, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 p.m. Mass to be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 St. Therese Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc.

