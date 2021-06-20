Edward “E.J.” Pilat

He was born January 18, 1929 in Shiner to John and Agnes Cerney Pilat.
He was a homebuilder in Houston, Texas and he and his wife also owned and operated Marks Outpost in Anderson, Texas until their retirement.
Survivors: sons, David Pilat (Kay), Bryce Windwehen (Theresa), Aaron Laitkep (Pam), Edward Laitkep Jr and Alan Laitkep (Pam); grandchildren, Amanda Kazsuk, Justin Pilat, Aileen Avendano, David Laitkep and Amber Laitkep; great-grandchildren, Reagan Wichman and Madison Kazsuk; sister, Sister Alice Cortez.
Preceded in death by: parents; wife, Mary Agnes Pilat; son, Darrell Windwehen; sister, Lucille Zissa.
Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Justin Pilat, Matt Kazsuk, James Choate, Daniel Kurtz, Frank Bacak and Raymond Janecek.
Memorial contributions may be given to www.usvetsinc.org/Houston.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
