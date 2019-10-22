EDWARD F. PASKET ANDERSON - Edward Frank Pasket, 90, of Anderson, died Friday morning, October 18, 2019, at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station. A Funeral Mass celebrating Edward's life will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. The rite of committal will take place in St. Stanislaus Church Cemetery. The family is hosting a reception in the parish hall following the services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home of Navasota. Edward was born Friday, June 14, 1929, in Anderson to Leo and Alice Cone Pasket. A lifelong resident of Anderson, Edward was a retired cotton harvester and farmer. It was on November 28, 1953 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church that he married Doris Jean Ubernoski. Edward farmed cotton for a number of years and later became a well-known cotton harvester in the Brazos Valley and the Rio Grand Valley. Over the years, he continued to improve his harvesting with all the new developments in the industry. Edward was lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church as well as a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4054 in Anderson. He had a passion for working- but in his spare time he enjoyed collecting antique cars and was a former member of the Cadillac Club. Edward's greatest love was his wife Doris, and his family. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Doris Pasket of Anderson; two daughters, Cecelia Marquart of Huntsville, TX and Ann Dandridge and husband Bill of Dallas; two sons, Anthony Pasket and wife Laura and Darryl Pasket and wife Shelly, both of Anderson; a brother, Typhil Pasket and wife Cecilia of Anderson; a sister, Cornelia Blair and husband Owen of Spring; four grandchildren, John Marquart and wife Ashley, Jessica Aultz and husband Adam, Kaitlyn Pasket and Adriana McClellan and husband Jacob. The family has requested memorials in Edward's name to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Building Fund, PO Box 210, Anderson, TX 77830-0210 or a favorite charity. You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (7)
- Guest column: Our true founding values (6)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Guest column: Vote Nov. 5 for state propositions (5)
- Letter: Reader responds to Mark Walters' letter to the editor (4)
- Virtus Group official makes quiet visit to Victoria County (4)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Online Poll
How often do you go to a game room?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.