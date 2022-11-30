Edward J. Valis
VICTORIA — Edward J. Valis, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Shiner, Texas on November 15, 1942, to John W. and Helen Roznovsky Valis. In 1962 he married Peggy Clark of Yoakum and moved to Victoria. Edward worked for Hall Electric Co. for 42 years before retiring. He and Peggy were married for 46 years until her death in 2008. They had 3 children together. Five years later he found love again with Deborah Martin Zetka of Edna.
Edward is survived by his wife, Debbie; his daughter-Sherry Kovar (Darrell), sons- David Valis and Charles Valis; three grandchildren- Kaylan Kovar, Kendall Kovar and Aaron Valis; and two great grandchildren- Tucker and Madisyn Chesney. He is also survived by his brother Johnny Valis and wife Laverne, sister in laws- Barbara Valis, Betty Schuetz and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, parents, sister Helen Bohuslav and husband Daniel of Moulton, niece Susan Jasek, and brother Raymond Valis of Shiner.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1st at Colonial Funeral Home from 5 to 7pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm. Funeral service will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, December 2nd at 2pm with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children.
To share a fond memory please visit www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
