Zuber, Edward

EDWARD ZUBER CUERO - Edward J. Zuber, 83, of Cuero passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born April 20, 1936 in Westhoff to the late August and Pauline Henkes Zuber. He married Elberta Pape on February 9, 1963 in Yorktown. He worked for Fred Hansen and Gus Cage raising turkeys and also was a rancher for Errol J. Dietze. Papaw's highlights were his grandkids and great-grandkids - Haylee, Cason, Haden, Hansen, Riley and Reagan. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Elberta; daughters, Kim (Donald Kuecker, Karen (Richard) Filip and Kathy Mraz; grandchildren, Jason Kuecker, Ashley Mraz, Bradley (Lauren) Kuecker, Colton (Jessica) Filip, Carly (Anthony) Schons and Trace Zuber. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kent Zuber; grandson, Hunter Mraz; sister, Agnes Cielencki; and brother, John Zuber. Pallbearers include Jason Kuecker, Bradley Kuecker, Colton Filip, Trace Zuber, Ronnie Cook and Anthony Schons. Honorary Pallbearers include Hunter Mraz, Donald Kuecker, Richard Filip, Charles Grahmann, Dennis Grahmann, Oscar Grahmann, Ronnie Slovacek, Michael Zuber and Victor Galindo. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2019, 5 to 7 PM at Freund Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2019, 10 AM at Freund Funeral Home with Deacon Leo Sharron officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yorktown. Memorial Contributions may be made to Donor's Choice. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.