EDWARD LOUIS JALUFKA, SR. PALACIOS - Edward Louis Jalufka, Sr., 76, passed away February 9, 2020. He was born September 21, 1943 in Wadsworth, TX to the late August John Jalufka and Cecelia Polasek Jalufka. He was preceded in death by his wife Illa Raye Jalufka, sister Cecelia Chamrad, brother August Jalufka and great-granddaughter Lily Jalufka. Survivors include sons Edward Jalufka, Jr. and his wife Penny and John Jalufka and his wife Robin; sisters Dolores Kemp, Virginia Tucker, Justine Hubenak and Linda Raab; brothers Fred Jalufka, Frank Jalufka and Adolf Jalufka; grandchildren Patrick Jalufka, Elisabeth Jalufka, Allison Pesina, Kiley Jalufka and Emily Jalufka and great grandchildren Luna Berry and John Patrick Jalufka. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Palacios Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Patrick Jalufka, Ashley Jalufka, Gary Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Gene Brister and Brad Crist. Grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012
