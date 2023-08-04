Edward Jimmy
Humphrey
GOLIAD — Edward Jimmy Humphrey, 76, passed away on July 30, 2023 in Goliad, Texas.
Edward was born on September 10, 1946 in McFaddin, Texas to the late Ed Humphrey and Lydia Ramirez Humphrey.
Edward was a hard worker and a great provider for his family, and enjoyed his travels while drilling for oil in various countries. He had served in Vietnam, and in his younger days he was a cowboy. He also enjoyed hog hunting with his oldest son and their friends. Edward was a loving husband, father, grandfather and good friend.
Edward is survived by his wife Mireya Humphrey; his sons, Jimmy Humphrey (Shanda) and John Anthony Humphrey; his nephews, Reggie Humphrey (Leandra), Steve Allan Humphrey (Amanda), Tim Sandoval, Manuel Sandoval, and Eddie Villarreal Humphrey; his great nephew, Clayton Humphrey; his great niece, Megan Humphrey; his grandchildren, Callie Jo Humphrey and Alex Rendon; and cousins, Lupe and Juan Ramirez.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Humphrey and Lydia Ramirez Humphrey; his brother, Steve Humphrey; and his nephew, Henry Humphrey.
A visitation and funeral service will be held in honor of Edward on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 N. Market St. The visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM, with burial to follow at La Bahia Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

