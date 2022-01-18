EDWARD JOHN KUTACH
LAKE JACKSON — Edward John “Ed, E.J.” Kutach, 88, of Lake Jackson, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was born September 24, 1933, in El Campo, Texas to Alphonce and Carrie Kutach. Ed was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was involved in numerous activities in the church, including ushering and cooking for KC events.
Ed loved his family, fishing, traveling, going to the casino, and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Cecilia, and grandson, Blake Kutach.
Ed is survived by 3 children: Gayle Curtis and husband Mike of Huntsville, Sheryl Armstrong and husband Clint of Freeport, Greg Kutach and wife Leanne of Lake Jackson, 6 grandchildren; Michelle Moran and husband Mitch, Stephen Curtis and wife Liz, Stephanie Curtis, Ryan Armstrong and wife Cayla, Kristin Kutach, and Lindsey Kutach, 6 great-grandchildren; Blake, Molly, and Connor Curtis, Cassie and Nora Moran, and Rhett Armstrong, 5 siblings; Georgia Rabius, Elizabeth Rother, Angeline Marik, Eugene (Butch) Kutach and wife Betty, and Irene Bard and husband Richard, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The family will receive friends and relatives 6 PM until 8 PM Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with a Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Friday, January 21, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with Father Dwight Canizares and Monsignor Leo Wleczyk officiating. Interment will follow at 3 PM at Restwood Cemetery.
Ed’s 6 grandchildren (and spouses) will serve their grandfather as pall bearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus; 100 Oak Drive South, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566. Online condolences may be made to lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Lakewood Funeral Home, 979-297-6464.
