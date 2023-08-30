Edward L. Ermis
EL CAMPO — Edward Louis Ermis, 80, of El Campo, succumbed to leukemia on August 26, 2023. He was born on February 27, 1943, in El Campo to the late Anton and Rosie Kutach Ermis. The 7th of 12 children, he graduated from Louise High School in 1961 and began his 55-year career in the oil field industry as roughneck, roustabout, Texaco foreman and then a private consultant before retiring. He enjoyed traveling, attending family events, dances and parish picnics.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ermis of El Campo; daughters, Brenda Ermis (Paul Smith) of Corpus Christi and Janet Ermis of El Campo; son, Robert Ermis (Darla) of Louise; stepsons, Daryl Brandes (Michelle) of Louise and Clayton Brandes of El Campo; grandchildren, Phillip Fowler (Cristina), Stephanie Fowler (Brian), Justin Carillo (Kasey), Will Ermis, Sanae Sheldon (Max), Preston Brandes; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Socha (Jodie)of El Campo, Rosetta Damuth of New Braunfels and Lorane Kocurek of Alvin; brothers, Clarence Ermis (MaryAnn) of Alvin, Larry Ermis (Becky) of Bryan and Tony Ermis (Cathy) of El Campo and brother-in-law, Bob Sauers of Santa Fe.
Edward Ermis was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lorine Ermis; brothers, Justin Ermis, Wilbur, Elmer and David; sister, Dorothy; nephews, Ryan Ermis, Aaron Ermis and niece, Shelly Ermis.
Edward will be remembered for his sense of humor, willingness to share a story and his practice of concern and giving to individuals and organizations.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 1st from 4-6 p.m at Triska Funeral Home and rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2nd at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Wayne Flagg officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery in Hillje.
Pallbearers are Phillip Fowler, Justin Carillo, Stephanie Fowler, Will Ermis, Benjamin Hubbard and Preston Brandes.
Memorial Donations in memory of Edward Ermis may be made to St Andrew Catholic Church, Hillje or to an organization of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family online at triskafuneralhome.com
