Edward Lee Arnold
PORT LAVACA — Edward Lee “Ed” Arnold, 88, of Port Lavaca went to be with the Lord, Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born May 11. 1934 in Moffat, Texas to the late Arthur Henry and Annie (Reed) Arnold.
Memorial services will be held Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, Texas.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Lee Arnold, Jr., brothers, Bill and Shafter Ray Arnold; and sister, Joan Lemon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Daisy Arnold; his son, Leslie Arnold, and wife Sandra; his daughter, Karen Skrehot, and husband, James; six grandchildren, Jason Edward Arnold, and wife Brittany, Matthew Austin Arnold, and wife Maria, and Travis Aaron Arnold, and wife Lisa, Heather Skrehot Shiflet, and husband, Thomas, Krystina Skrehot and Jacquelyn Skrehot; two great grandchildren, Barrett Austin Arnold and Reagan Palmer Arnold, and two great grands on the way.
Ed is also survived by his cat, Lucky Tiger; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Ed married Daisy Lee on August 28, 1953 in Seadrift, Texas and they enjoyed 69 years together. He served in the Army National Guard. He retired as a Supervisor at ALCOA after 30 years. He loved restoring antique cars and tractors and is a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Golden Crescent Chapter and the South Texas Wheel Spinners and Crank Twisters tractor club.
He loved his family and he was a great son, brother, father, grandfather and a very loving husband.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Are you still eating Thanksgiving leftovers?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.