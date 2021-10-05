Edward Licerio Sr.
VICTORIA — Edward Licerio, age 44 of Victoria passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born November 9, 1976 in Victoria to Ernesto Licerio Sr. and Beatrice Vasquez Licerio both of Victoria.
He is survived by his daughters, Desirae Licerio (CJ), Jansje Licerio (Taron), Jazmine Licerio (Truston), Makayla Licerio, Alliah Licerio and Allana Licerio all of Victoria; sons, Thomas Licerio (Aubrey) and Edward Licerio Jr (Pricella Lucerio) both of Victoria; sisters, Ernestine Lopez (paul) of Palcedo and Patricia Saski (Jose) of Houston; brothers, Ernesto Licerio Jr. (Rebecca) of Placedo and Eloy Licerio (Connie) of Victoria.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4-8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 9am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Garza, Jorge Contreras, Rosendo Rosales, Ernesto Licerio Jr , Eloy Licerio, and Juan Vasquez Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Anthony Terrell, Taron Barley, Dontre Hawkins, Juan Rubio. Ricky Rojas Jr., Trustin Franklin, Christopher Lopez, Carlos Licerio, Joaquin Cabrera, Mark Delosantos, Adam Licerio and Ruben Garza Sr..
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria 361-575-3212.
