Edward Morris Lopez
SAN ANTONIO — Eddie Lopez, 68, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on September 23, 1951 to Pedro and Ovelia Pena Lopez in Victoria, Texas. Eddie graduated from Victoria High School and completed his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree at the University of Houston-Victoria. Shortly after graduation he was accepted into the Human Resources internship program through the Houston Department of Aviation which was the start of his career in Human Resources. He graduated cum laude with a Master’s in Business Administration from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and completed the Business of Human Resources Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources until his retirement.
Eddie will be fondly and lovingly remembered as an enthusiastic supporter of his sons, grandchildren’s, and family’s athletic activities and when asked, stepping up to coach his son’s baseball team. He was also a Boy Scout leader for his sons, enjoyed camping with them and had the opportunity to go on a memorable canoeing trip with his son to the Minnesota Boundary Waters.
Eddie enjoyed hosting and grilling at home for family gatherings. He was a big fan of UT Longhorns football of which he tried to never miss watching a game and could probably come up with any statistic that was needed regarding the team. He was an avid learner of history of all kinds. Always wanting to learn more on a subject, he had recently completed course work at the Oblate School of Theology.
Eddie liked to travel. He organized many family vacations to Florida and even a cruise. If the trip involved family, it was even more memorable for him especially when visiting family in Texas and Louisiana. He had always wanted to visit the Grand Canyon and had that opportunity several years ago. But perhaps the most recent trip that had the most meaning for him was to the Holy Land in Jerusalem last year. It profoundly affected him and prepared him for his final journey to his Heavenly Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph Lopez. Edward is survived by his wife, Theresa Lira Lopez; sons, Edward James Lopez (Amy), Matthew Lopez, and Michael Lopez; grandchildren, Edward, Alex, Aaron, and Nicole; sister, Bonnie Lopez; and brothers, Peter Lopez, and Lorenzo Lopez.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
MASS
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2020
9:00 A.M.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGLIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Rev. Jean Baptiste Zabusu will officiate. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery located at 17501 Nacogdoches Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.theheartsmiles.org.
